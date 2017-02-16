TBI Will Probe All Police-Involved Fatal Shootings In Nashville From Now On

  • Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will look into all fatal shootings involving Metro police, a policy announced Thursday. Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk’s decision comes nearly a week after a Metro officer shot and killed a Nashville man.

To date, the police department has conducted its own internal investigations of officer-involved shootings. Funk commended the past expediency and transparency.

"Metro Nashville Police Department investigators have great integrity," Funk said. "However, best practices from around the country require that these investigations must also be independent."

Police Chief Steve Anderson did not attend a press conference held Thursday, but Funk said the two men spent the morning discussing the new policy and that no one should "over-read" into his absence.

Chief Anderson later released a statement welcoming the involvement of both the TBI and the FBI.

"There is agreement across the board that a fair, timely and accountable investigation must take place," Anderson said. "I believe it important that Nashville's citizens have a full understanding of the circumstances involved in police-involved shooting incidents. We will work to ensure that the public is kept informed of relevant detail as we work with the TBI moving forward."

The TBI says it will start the investigation from scratch, which director Mark Gwyn says will be a challenge at this point, six days after the shooting.

"Due diligence, however, requires us to start at the beginning in this-and every-investigation,"  Gwyn said in a statement. "Still, we remain confident in our ability to investigate this case with the integrity, openness, and professionalism it demands."

As Nashville Police Detail Fatal Shooting, Neighbors Say It Could Have Been Avoided

By & Feb 11, 2017
Jocques Clemmons shooting Nashville
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Metro police are defending the actions of Officer Josh Lippert, who shot and killed a man after a brief scuffle Friday afternoon in the James Cayce public housing projects in East Nashville.

Fatal Police Shooting Adds Pressure For Nashville To Equip Police With Body Cameras

By 13 hours ago
Steve Anderson Megan Barry
Metro Nashville Police Department

Last week’s fatal shooting by a Nashville police officer has reignited interest in equipping officers with body cameras. Mayor Megan Barry says she intends to fund the technology, but her administration is still mulling how exactly the cameras would be used.

After Release of New Video, Nashville Police Retract A Key Detail In Cayce Homes Shooting

By Feb 14, 2017
courtesy MNPD

This post has been updated to include details on a protest Tuesday night. 

Metro Police have gone back on a key detail in the case of an officer who shot and killed a man who was running away. The department now says the man did not shove the officer before he took off across a parking lot.

Backed By The NAACP, Family Of Man Killed By Nashville Officer Requests Outside Review

By & Blake Farmer Feb 13, 2017
Erin Logan/WPLN

The FBI has been asked to monitor an investigation into the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by a Metro police officer on Friday. The third-party review was requested by federal prosecutors in Nashville.