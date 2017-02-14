After Release of New Video, Nashville Police Retract A Key Detail In Cayce Homes Shooting

  • Officer Joshua Lippert's unmarked car parked where he left it Friday afternoon, prior to the foot chase that ended with Jocques Clemmons being shot.
Metro Police have gone back on a key detail in the case of an officer who shot and killed a man who was running away. The department now says the man did not shove the officer before he took off across a parking lot.

Police released surveillance video within hours of the shooting on Friday. One clip was zoomed in and appears to show Jocques Clemmons slamming into Officer Joshua Lippert, who had just approached him for running a stop sign. Police called it a body check.

More: See the initial videos that were released to the public

But now the department has released video from a new angle, which it says was just made available because of a broken server at the James Cayce housing projects, owned by the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. It seems to show Clemmons getting out of his car, seeing the officer and then running one way and cutting back the other.

Officer Lippert caught up and scuffled with Clemmons, who according to police, dropped a revolver on the ground. The department says Clemmons picked it back up and refused orders to put it down. He was then shot three times.

Police are making a point to say Officer Lippert did not assert that he was shoved by Clemmons in his interview with investigators, which occurred before he saw the video.

A police official says there could still be a justifiable reason to initiate a chase, even after a low-level traffic violation, citing the uptick in crime in the area. Police have also said Lippert did not know Clemmons, even though he had a lengthy record. Police say the officer simply was approaching a driver who had just run a stop sign.

Those are among findings from a citizen coalition that says it now has statistical proof of racial profiling and police harassment in poor Nashville neighborhoods. The group has asked the Department of Justice to investigate and crafted 11 demands for change from leaders with Metro and the Metro Nashville Police Department.