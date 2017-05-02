You Didn't Imagine It — April Was The Warmest On Record In Nashville

The National Weather Service says this past month was the warmest April on record for Nashville. It follows an unusually warm winter that also included the second hottest recorded February for the city.

The average April temperature was nearly 7 degrees above normal and breaks the previous record set in 1954. The single highest day record was also broken topping out at 91. The service says the area also saw nearly double the average monthly rainfall. In a Facebook post, the service calls that development “remarkable” since it barely rained at all until the end of the month.

Meteorologists have been warning that the warmer winter will likely mean continuing elevated temperatures throughout the spring and into the summer.