WPLN Honored For Stories On Jimi Hendrix, Local Classrooms, Curious Nashville

On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced that WPLN has won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — a great honor for anyone in broadcasting.
On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced that WPLN has won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — a great honor for anyone in broadcasting. Newsrooms in the "large market radio" category competed from North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Earlier this month, the Tennessee Associated Press gave WPLN four first-place awards and five second-place awards for non-commercial radio reporting, as well as naming Chas Sisk "Radio Journalist of the Year."
The full list of awards is below.
Edward R. Murrow
- Excellence In Innovation: Curious Nashville
- Excellence In Sound: Student Musicians From South America Come To Nashville To Learn R&B Hits (Tony Gonzalez, edited by Blake Farmer)
- News Documentary: Curious Nashville: The Year Jimi Hendrix Jammed On Jefferson Street (Chas Sisk, edited by Emily Siner and Anita Bugg)
Tennessee Associated Press
- Radio Journalist of the Year: Chas Sisk
- Radio Newscast, 1st place: Jason Moon Wilkins
- Radio Newscast, 2nd place: Natasha Senjanovic
- Serious News Story, 1st place: Trump's Election Leaves Two Nashville Neighbors with Excitement and Fear (Meribah Knight)
- Serious News Story, 2nd place: For Two Nashville Moms, a Deeper Meaning in Marine Week (Tony Gonzalez)
- Interview, 1st place: How Donald Trump and Some Internet Trolls Turned a Middle Tennessee Pundit's Life Upside Down (Chas Sisk)
- Interview, 2nd place: Movers & Thinkers: Where Does Creativity Come From? (Emily Siner)
- Use of Sound, 1st place: Urban Chicken Fad Wanes In Nashville, Leaving The Diehards To Roost (Tony Gonzalez)
- Use Of Sound, 2nd place: This Tennessee School May Have the Most Memorable Mantra in College Athletics (Blake Farmer)
- Light Feature, 2nd place: On Nashville's Lower Broadway, The Bachelorette Boom Is Big Business (Emily Siner)