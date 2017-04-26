WPLN Honored For Stories On Jimi Hendrix, Local Classrooms, Curious Nashville

Nashville Public Radio's newsroom is supported by the community, so we want to let you know when it's been recognized as producing top-notch work.

On Tuesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced that WPLN has won three regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — a great honor for anyone in broadcasting. Newsrooms in the "large market radio" category competed from North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Associated Press gave WPLN four first-place awards and five second-place awards for non-commercial radio reporting, as well as naming Chas Sisk "Radio Journalist of the Year."

We are honored by the accolades and thank our listeners for supporting our work. The full list of awards is below.

Edward R. Murrow

Tennessee Associated Press