Women's March In Nashville Draws Larger Crowds Than Expected

  • Crowds of thousands — by some estimates, 15,000 — rallied along the riverfront in Nashville the day after President Donad Trump's inauguration.
  • The march, called Power Together TN, began in Nashville's Cumberland Park.
  • A group of women led the marchers across the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge.
  • Organizers of Power Together TN led the march down Second Avenue in downtown Nashville.
  • The march wound through downtown Nashville — on Lower Broadway and then Second Avenue, where waitresses cheered outside of Hooters.
  • The march's route passed a group of onlookers at a construction site.
  • The march ended in front of Nashville's city hall, where Beyoncé songs played on loudspeakers and participants jostled to take photos of the crowd.
Nashville’s sister event to the Women’s March on Washington was roughly twice as big as organizers expected. And the thousands of women and men who marched were there to champion a number of left-leaning causes.

Speakers representing numerous groups, including Muslims, African Americans and the transgender community, shared personal stories of exclusion and frustration before the march. Perhaps none were more intimate than Francie Hunt of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, who spoke of an abortion she had years ago.

“Some of you are like, ‘Oh my god did she just admit she had an abortion in front of 10,000 people? Absolutely!” she said to cheers. “We should not be ashamed of it, there is no shame in abortion.”

That humorous take on serious issues was also reflected in the sea of suggestive pink hats, crocheted for the occasion. And playful signs that took digs at President Donald Trump’s statements about women and minorities.  

More: Tennesseans Take In The Inauguration Of President Donald Trump

Many who marched across Siegenthaler Bridge to the Metro Courthouse said they were there to support equal rights for all. Retiree Julie Thoennes said she was demonstrating against some of the same types of “hate, violence and racism” she thought had been conquered in her youth.

“It feels like we’ve been catapulted back about 25 to 30 years, and it makes my heart hurt,” Thoennes said. “But if people do this, we can stop it now, nip it in the bud, right from the get-go."

A few counter-protesters showed up, and some onlookers argued that everyone already has equal rights. But there was virtually no antagonism at the event many hope will serve as a stepping stone to more involvement in local activism.

