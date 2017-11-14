 Williamson County To Vote On Sales Tax Hike | Nashville Public Radio

Williamson County To Vote On Sales Tax Hike

By 25 seconds ago
  • A referendum will likely be scheduled for Februrary to decide on raising the sales tax in Williamson County.
    A referendum will likely be scheduled for Februrary to decide on raising the sales tax in Williamson County.
    Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Williamson County voters will decide early next year whether to raise the local sales tax by half a cent to help fund the school district. The local option rate would go from 2.25 to 2.75 cents if approved.

The Williamson County Commission called for the vote on Monday night, although Commissioner Kathy Danner said she wanted to be clear that the panel was not making a recommendation one way or the other.

"We're letting the people's opinion be heard," she said. "We're letting the people decide if they want a sales tax increase or not. This body is not raising the sales tax."

The commission's decision to hold a referendum was unanimous and Williamson County now has 90 days to organize it, with the vote likely in February.

School officials say they need the additional revenue because they may have to build 17 new schools over the next decade to keep pace with rapid population growth.

The 2.75 cents is the state maximum for local option sales tax. Murfreesboro has already raised its sales tax to the limit. Nashville remains at 2.25 cents but would increase to 2.75 under Mayor Megan Barry's transit proposal.

Here's a list for every county in Tennessee.

Tags: 
Williamson County schools

Related Content

Some Nashville-Area School Districts Won't Include TNReady Scores In Final Report Cards

By May 22, 2017
Pete / Flickr

The biggest hang-up with standardized testing in Tennessee this year seems to be the turnaround time for grading. Many of the scores won't be ready in time to be included in final report cards. Scoring of TNReady has been slowed down because most districts opted to stick with paper-based tests after last year's failed attempt to go paperless.

Too Many Students, Not Enough Money: Williamson County's Top-Tier Schools Hit A Tipping Point

By May 8, 2017
TN Photo Services

In Franklin, Page Middle and High School are so overcrowded that parents like Karen Hynes say it’s become untenable—kids eating lunch in hallways, overflowing toilets, too many portable classrooms.

Williamson County Realtors And Homebuilders Resist Proposed Tax On New Home Construction

By Nov 14, 2016
Flickr

Realtors and home builders in Williamson County are pushing back against a proposed tax on new home construction. The plan aims to raise revenue for schools in the county—which is expected to double its population in the next 15 years.

These School Board Races Are In The Running For Middle Tennessee’s Most Intense

By Jul 28, 2016
David Smith / WPLN (File photo)

The past couple of years haven't been easy for Williamson County schools.

Nor for its students, says Margaret Overton, a recent graduate of Brentwood High.

"Just the way that curriculum was being approved, the way people were treating the history classes that I was taking, it seemed very nonacademic in some ways," Overton said.

Overton says the disputes seemed to be primarily political. For the sake of her friends still in the schools and her younger siblings, she'd like to see such fights put to rest.