Why African-Americans In North Nashville Aren't Fighting High School Move To Bellevue

By 15 minutes ago
  • Tene Franklin was the only North Nashville parent to attend a community meeting that was intended to get input from her community. Many more parents drove in from Bellevue the night after having their own community meeting.
    Tene Franklin was the only North Nashville parent to attend a community meeting that was intended to get input from her community. Many more parents drove in from Bellevue the night after having their own community meeting.
    Blake Farmer / WPLN

The Nashville school board votes tonight on whether to move Hillwood High School in West Meade, farther west, towards Bellevue. It’s something parents there have been begging for.

But Hillwood is complicated. In an effort to bring more racial balance to the school, 14 percent of its students are still bussed in from a predominantly black part of town. But North Nashville hasn't had a lot to say about the move.

African-American leaders could be justified to protest students having to ride a bus to a more remote site in largely white Bellevue. But at a community meeting in North Nashville last week, Rev. Enoch Fuzz gave his blessing.

"Build it in Bellevue," he said, after giving a mini-sermon about how his community doesn't necessarily feel all warm and fuzzy about Hillwood.

The high school in its current form is a product of mandatory crosstown bussing. It's in one of the wealthiest parts of town. But according to school district data, more than 90 percent of the people living nearby now send their kids to private schools.

Sure, moving the school to Bellevue would be a little farther away, but Councilman Ed Kindall says Bellevue parents have spent years pleading for a high school to call their own. And if they embrace the school, Kindall says the students being bussed in also benefit.

"I think they have a better opportunity to feel a part of that school and a part of that community, even though they don't live there,"  he says.

There has been a noticeable lack of input from parents in North Nashville. At last week's community meeting, Tene Franklin was the only one. She is a state health worker and has a child in Metro schools.

Moving Hillwood a few miles farther out to a site owned by Hope Park Church isn't that big of a deal to Franklin. She calls it a "false option" and says North Nashville parents would rather talk about improving schools in their neighborhood.

"At the end of the day, staying at Hillwood or going to Hope Park is not going to do anything to improve the student performance," she says.

If the district can spend tens of millions of dollars moving a school, Franklin says perhaps some money should be redirected to boost North Nashville schools, which tend to be among the lowest performing in the city.

Tags: 
Bellevue
MNPS

Related Content

Why Bellevue Wants Its Own High School, Despite Warning About Diversity

By Jan 12, 2017
HHS / via Twitter

Passionate parents are blitzing the Metro school board this week in a push for Bellevue to have its own high school again.

Metro Schools Quickly Admits Mistake For Not Canceling Classes

By Jan 6, 2017
courtesy Donna Richmond

Administrators in Nashville wasted no time apologizing for not cancelling classes sooner Friday morning.

The Big Surprise For Nashville's New Superintendent? The State Of Middle Schools

By Nov 29, 2016
courtesy MNPS / via Facebook

The director of Metro Schools is 100 days into the job and ready to provide a frank assessment of the district, which to his surprise, includes a relatively stiff critique of the district's middle schools.

Nashville Business Leaders Demand More Accountability On MNPS Literacy

By Dec 19, 2016
Marc Hill / courtesy Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Business leaders say they want Nashville's public schools held more accountable for improving literacy among students. In an annual report card from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, they conclude there's been little — if any — improvement across the district.