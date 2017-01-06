Who's George Washington? What's Congress? Now, Tennessee High School Grads Have To Show They Know

By 22 minutes ago
  • School districts in Tennessee are now required to ask students some of the same questions about American history and government that naturalized citizens must know.
    School districts in Tennessee are now required to ask students some of the same questions about American history and government that naturalized citizens must know.
    Maryland Office of the Governor

They're the basics of American history and government.

So we went out to the State Capitol to see if Tennesseans actually know them.

Name the U.S. war between the North and the South.

Ethan Millsap was ready.

"Toughie," he says sarcastically after multiple choices that include the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. "I'm going to go with the Civil War."

The worship pastor and financial aid counselor at Trevecca Nazarene nailed it.

Starting this spring Tennessee high school students will have one more hurdle to clear on their way to getting a diploma. They'll have to pass a test in American civics.

Under a new Tennessee law, school districts are now required to ask students questions like this. Questions that test basic concepts: How Congress works. What, exactly, the president's duties are. Why people like Martin Luther King, Jr., and George Washington are remembered today.

Supporters say the exam will ensure future voters know what they should. The law's main sponsor, Republican state Rep. Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga, said it's a test every American should pass.

"The test questions are not terribly difficult. They're very basic questions," he told state lawmakers. "It'd be a good test for legislators too."

Tennessee isn't alone. A national nonprofit, the Joe Foss Institute, is pushing states to require high school civics exams.

The group was founded by the family of a former Republican governor, football commissioner and president of the National Rifle Association. It says its goal is to "prepare students to be informed and engaged citizens."

The organization has posted a sample test online. The questions come from the U.S. citizenship test. A passing grade is a 70. And students can take it as many times as they need.

The main objection to the requirement has been time. Schools already have a lot on their plates, and skeptics ask if the questions are so basic, why bother?

But backers say the exams can be worked into the classes students are already taking, like American history.

Jeremy Cochran, a freshman at Gallatin's Station Camp High School, hasn't even taken that class yet. But he aces our pop quiz.

What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress? A, the House of Representatives and the courts. B, the House of Lords and the House of Commons. C, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Or D, the Senate and the courts.

"C," Cochran says immediately. "The House of Representatives and the Senate."

Tennessee lawmakers hope other high school students will do just as well.

Tags: 
immigration
civics

Related Content

Immigrant Demand For Rental Kitchen Space Drives Expansion Of Nashville's Mesa Komal

By Caroline Leland Dec 5, 2016
Caroline Leland

Three years ago, the leaders of local nonprofit Conexion Americas realized that many Nashville immigrants wanted to start food businesses but had nowhere to cook. Thus was born Mesa Komal: a low-cost incubator kitchen for immigrants to launch food trucks or artisan brands for local grocery stores.

Since its beginnings, this kitchen has continuously grown in popularity, with a waitlist swelling to 45 in early November. To meet this need, the nonprofit recently completed a renovation to increase the kitchen’s capacity — enabling home cooks to become full-fledged food entrepreneurs.

Trump's Election Leaves Two Nashville Neighbors With Excitement And Fear, Respectively

By Nov 18, 2016
Meribah Knight / WPLN

Last Tuesday, outside a Nashville polling place, WPLN met two neighbors and close friends who happened to be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, at least this year. One was voting for Donald Trump. Another, a newly minted U.S. citizen, was casting his first presidential vote for Hillary Clinton.

Instead Of Dwelling On Trump's Victory, Some Nashville Latinos Are Ready To Look Ahead

By Nov 10, 2016
Joe Nolan

Within hours of Donald Trump’s victory, a small group of Nashville Latinos gathered to pray for the U.S. government. Another went about her daily business, urging herself to be optimistic, and an immigration lawyer braced for an onslaught of anxious clients.

How The 20-Year-Old 'Celebrate Nashville' Festival Anticipated The Diverse City That Was To Come

By Sep 30, 2016
Celebrate Nashville
Celebrate Nashville

For decades, just 1 percent of Nashville’s population was comprised of foreign-born immigrants. Yet there came the idea for the “Celebrate Nashville” festival, which brings together immigrants and natives to build understanding. The city has become many times more diverse in the 20 years since, and the festival is also evolving.