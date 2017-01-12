President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to deal with his business conflicts is under fire from government ethics experts of the Republican, Democratic and non-partisan variety. Trump is transferring control of his businesses to his adult sons and a Trump Organization executive, but not selling his assets and not forming a blind trust. The ethics community doesn’t like it, but Trump says that’s the deal, setting up a fight. Can they turn to the courts?
What will Trump critics do about conflicts now?
By Mark Garrison • 11 hours ago