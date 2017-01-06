What rising wages look like around the U.S.

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than economists were expecting in December, but there was some good news: wages are finally on the rise.

Wages last month were up 2.9 percent over the past year. The growth rate hasn’t been that good since President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

One reason for that may be a tightening job market. Companies are finding it harder to attract highly skilled workers without raising wages. But businesses paying higher wages may eventually feed into higher inflation.

A recent report from Glassdoor shows how these wage increases are playing out in some of the larger metro areas in the U.S.:

Chicago

Median base pay across all industries: $56,635

The metro area’s wages are rising the fastest compared to other areas. In December, the growth rate was 4 percent, compared to 3.1 percent pay growth last month.

San Francisco

Median base pay across all industries: $65,379

San Francisco’s pay growth rate was down 4 percent from last month, falling to 3.7 percent for December.

Los Angeles

Median base pay across all industries: $59,260

Los Angeles experienced 3.4 percent year-over-year growth for wages in December, and the figure was also down from last month — when it was 4.3 percent.

New York

Median base pay across all industries: $60,448

The New York City metro area experienced 2.9 percent growth for wages in December, down from 3.3 percent last month.

Houston

Median base pay across all industries: $54,836

Houston had the slowest growth. In December, wages grew 1.9 percent, and this was actually an improvement from the month before when it was at 1 percent.