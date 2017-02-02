What New Tennessee Promise Data Says About How Free Community College Is Working

By 2 hours ago
  • Tennessee college students photo
    The first class of Tennessee Promise applicants started in fall 2015. This fall's enrollment numbers show early indicators of the program's success.
    TN Photo Services

More students are staying in school under Tennessee's free community college program, according to new data from the state.

In the fall, 58 percent of Tennessee Promise students enrolled for a second year of community college, compared to 42 percent of students outside the program. 

Tennessee Promise, which guarantees free tuition to community or technical college, applies to students coming right out of high school and taking classes full time — what the state calls "first-time, full-time freshmen." This kind of student has always been more likely to complete college than students who are not enrolled full-time.

In fact, first-time, full-time freshmen who enrolled the year before Tennessee Promise was created had the same higher-than-average retention rate — at 58.2 percent — as the first Tennessee Promise cohort.

The state's higher education commission points out that the program maintained that retention rate with a larger pool of students than in previous years. It has credited the program's mentor component, which pairs students with adult volunteers, for giving students an extra boost. 

Alea Peters, a sophomore at Nashville State's campus in Waverly and part of the first class of Tennessee Promise, credits her mentor with making the transition to college easier.

"She'll see me in town, and she'll be like, 'Have you done your community service for Tennessee Promise? ... Are you still in school? What about your grades?' They'll check up on us," she says.

When Tennessee Promise started in 2015, it was the first statewide free tuition program in the country. Retention data is an important early indicator of success. Now that many students in the first Tennessee Promise cohort are in their final semester of community college, the next big benchmark will be how many end up finishing with a degree.

Tags: 
Tennessee Promise

Related Content

Tennessee Governor Proposes Free Community College For Mid-Career Adults Too

By Jan 30, 2017
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

Gov. Bill Haslam wants to expand his program to provide free community college to all Tennesseans.

That was the biggest revelation to come out of his annual State of the State address.

Some Community Colleges See Higher Retention Rates With Tennessee Promise Students

By Oct 31, 2016

Tennessee Promise — the statewide program that allows high school graduates to go to community college for free — seems to be boosting the number of students returning for a second year, according to preliminary data. 

The state hasn't yet released official retention numbers from the first class of Tennessee Promise. But a handful of schools in Middle Tennessee are reporting higher retention rates.

Tennessee Makes An Early Push For High School Seniors To Apply For Financial Aid

By Oct 10, 2016
The Bent Tree via Flickr

In the hopes of seeing more students go to college, Tennessee education officials are pushing high school seniors to fill out federal financial aid forms earlier than ever before. 