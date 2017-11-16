Versify #9: The Crash, The Rock, It Sings

For Nashville Councilwoman Nancy VanReece, her passion for public service began with an act of intimidation. It was 1968 — and she was 4 — when someone threw a rock through the window of her family home. It was the day after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., and her father, a dentist, had lowered the flag on their porch to half-staff.

VanReece, who has since become the first openly out lesbian elected to a legislative body in Tennessee, shares the pivotal childhood moment and then listens as Nashville poet Kelley Bell turns her words into poetry:

I was wrapped in the colors of nighttime. Sleeping curled until I heard the crash. A blast then short cascade like beads my mother's feet down the hall. The ‘go back to sleep.’ Then the murmur of voices like any other bedtime …

