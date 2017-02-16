Vanderbilt's Non-Tenured Faculty Push To Unionize By Requesting A Formal Vote

By 4 minutes ago
  • The SEIU estimates that roughly 500 faculty members at Vanderbilt are not on a tenure track and would be eligible to vote in any union election.
    The SEIU estimates that roughly 500 faculty members at Vanderbilt are not on a tenure track and would be eligible to vote in any union election.
    courtesy Vanderbilt via Flickr

Vanderbilt's lecturers and adjunct professors are trying to organize a union on campus. It would be the first faculty union at a private university in Tennessee, following a recent trend of organizing at elite schools.

The school to which Vanderbilt so often measures itself — Duke University — had its non-tenure-track faculty vote to unionize last year. They were trying to get better pay and benefits.

At Vanderbilt, union organizes say there are roughly 500 non-tenure-track faculty. Philosophy PhD Matt Congdon says he enjoys teaching on campus, but he feels lecturers tend to get dumped on — asked to take on unpaid roles and handle the largest, general courses.

"We want to do service and we want to teach these classes," he says. "It's just a question of the power that we have to make sure that we're not being overburdened and underpaid."

Another 61-year-old part-time professor says he feels like Vanderbilt is better than most schools about not leaning too heavily on adjunct faculty. But still, Bruce Rogers-Vaughn says there are people — like himself — who will never get on a tenure track and need more job security. He graduated with his PhD from Vanderbilt in 1991.

"It's just not the case that adjuncts are moving up and getting tenured," he says. "We have career-long adjuncts."

Supporters filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board Thursday for an election, though no date has been set. If successful, faculty would get to vote on whether to establish a local chapter of the SEIU which would have collective bargaining power with the university.

Vanderbilt has not yet commented on the prospect of a faculty union.

Tags: 
Vanderbilt
SEIU

Related Content

Vanderbilt University Signs A Legal Brief Decrying Trump's Travel Ban

By Feb 13, 2017
Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University has joined more than a dozen other private colleges in opposing President Trump's immigration restrictions. Even though the executive order was suspended last week, they filed a formal brief in support of another legal challenge, this one in New York. 

Flu Season Arrives In Middle Tennessee With A Sudden Spike In Hospitalizations

By Dec 28, 2016
TN Photo Services

It had been a quiet season for the flu in Middle Tennessee until Tuesday. Then, by midday on Wednesday, 60 people had been hospitalized with laboratory confirmed cases of influenza, meaning scores more are sick, just not so ill that they go to the hospital.

Major Nashville Hospital System Gets Into On-Demand Doctor House Calls

By Dec 12, 2016
Courtesy of Vanderbilt

Call it the Uber of healthcare.

With the touch of a button on a smartphone, people in Davidson County can order a nurse practitioner to come to them within two hours. Some startups have already been experimenting with this model — including one in Nashville — but now Vanderbilt, one of the most prominent hospitals in the region, is joining the competition.

Teachers With Education Degrees More Likely To Stick Around, According To Vanderbilt Researcher

By Oct 3, 2016
courtesy TFA Nashville / via Facebook

"Easy in, Easy out." That's the title of new research from Vanderbilt's Peabody College, and it may give ammunition to one side of the debate about teacher turnover. The study finds those who came to the profession without an education degree tend not to stay as long.