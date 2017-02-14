U.S. Cattle Ranchers Size Up Trump's Beef With NAFTA

President Trump campaigned on a promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he called “unfair” to the United States. At a joint press conference Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, Trump said his administration would only be “tweaking” NAFTA.

Businesses across the continent are watching the issue closely, including American ranchers who have seen beef exports to Mexico balloon since the 1994 trade deal between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Kevin Kester, a fifth-generation California rancher and incoming president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, about how the new administration’s trade policies could impact his industry.

