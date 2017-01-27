The U.S.-Mexico trade relationship gets talked about by the president as if we're being scammed. He implies that because the United States has a trade deficit with its southern neighbor, we're just pouring money over the border. But most economists say the trade deficit with Mexico is not a problem, and, in fact, that it's shrinking. And the reality is that our relationship with our third-largest trading partner is much more complex than Donald Trump suggests.
Unpacking America’s complex trade with Mexico
By Sabri Ben-Achour • 8 hours ago