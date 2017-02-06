Tyson reports earnings as ag industry watches broilers, Trump threats

The nation's top broiler chicken producer, Tyson Foods, reports earnings today. Analysts will be eyeing whether Tyson executives express worries about export markets.

President Trump has in recent weeks taken a combative stance toward some key trading partners, like Mexico. He continues to threaten to build a wall and has had sharp words about our trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Since Mexico is the biggest buyer of U.S. poultry products, there are trade concerns for the poultry industry.

