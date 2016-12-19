Two Views On Trump: An Elector Says Opponents Should Lay Off, A Foe Says Protests Are Worthwhile

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Demonstrators line Charlotte Avenue outside the Tennessee Capitol, shortly after the state's 11 Republican electors cast their votes for Donald Trump
    Demonstrators line Charlotte Avenue outside the Tennessee Capitol, shortly after the state's 11 Republican electors cast their votes for Donald Trump
    Chas Sisk / WPLN

With a touch of ceremony and some outcry, Tennessee's 11 Republican electors sealed Donald Trump's victory in the state Monday morning.

It was an event that brought to the Tennessee State Capitol people representing the breadth of opinions among the state's voters — from those who say they still do not support the president-elect to those who took the final steps necessary to make him the country's leader.

Perhaps as many as 50 people turned out in freezing temperatures in a last-ditch effort to convince those electors not to endorse Trump's election. Most of those protesters were still outside the state House of Representatives chambers when those electors chosen by the Tennessee Republican Party voted for Trump unanimously.

One of them was at-large elector Beth Scott Clayton-Amos. She says she's received tens of thousands of messages — email, letters, phone calls — urging her to renege on her promise to support Trump.

Clayton-Amos describes the volume and tone of those messages as "harassing." That energy could've been better spent, she says, trying to help the nation come together.

"Eight years ago, it wasn't my choice. But President Obama was my president," Clayton-Amos says. "Still is, up until President-elect Trump takes office. You do the right and honorable thing. It's time for people to act like Americans."

Clayton-Amos urged opponents of Trump to lay off the demonstrations and give him a chance. She, for one, says she's praying for the incoming president.

That view was not shared by Thomas Tucker, a retired schoolteacher who lives in East Nashville.

Tucker says, when he first became eligible to vote in West Tennessee, African-Americans like him couldn't do so freely. He believes he still wouldn't have that right were it not for protesters willing to fight for his ability to go to the polls without fear.

"So, you know, the system is not perfect. It never has been, probably never will be. But we need to call them out on it when we find out it's not," he says. "We don't need to sit silent and not say anything, you know?"

Demonstrators say they wanted their presence to be a reminder to the state's leaders: Though Trump carried Tennessee in a landslide, the majority of Americans remain opposed to him.

Tags: 
White House 2016

Related Content

No One Doubts Donald Trump Won Tennessee. So Why Does It Take The State 5 Weeks To Make It Official?

By Nov 30, 2016
Dillon Dodson / WPLN

Donald Trump was declared the winner of Tennessee early on Election Night.

But it's still going to be nearly three more weeks before that victory becomes official — not because there are any doubts about the outcome, like those raised in Wisconsin and a few other states.

That's just how the process works. Why does it takes so long?

Nashville Home Sales Surge Thanks To Fears Interest Rate Hikes Are Around The Corner

By Dec 7, 2016
Flickr / GDC Construction Inc.

November home sales in the Nashville area made their largest leap all year, jumping by 24 percent compared to the same month in 2015. And realtors have a theory as to why: The outcome of the presidential election.

Trump's Election Leaves Two Nashville Neighbors With Excitement And Fear, Respectively

By Nov 18, 2016
Meribah Knight / WPLN

Last Tuesday, outside a Nashville polling place, WPLN met two neighbors and close friends who happened to be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, at least this year. One was voting for Donald Trump. Another, a newly minted U.S. citizen, was casting his first presidential vote for Hillary Clinton.

For Two Tennessee Muslim Women, Election Brings Shock And Worry — But Also A Sign Of Support

By Nov 10, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Nineteen-year-old Maryam Fakhruddin went to bed on Election Night confident Hillary Clinton would be the country's next president.

"Because Obama was elected twice," she says, "so I thought, 'Hillary is going to win.' "

She woke up the next morning to a shock.

"'Trump won?'" she recalls thinking. "What does this mean now?'