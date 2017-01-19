Two Tennessee Trump Supporters Discuss: Will The New President's Candor Be An Asset Or Liability?

Two lifelong friends have made their way this week to Washington for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

They're part of a busload of supporters from Tennessee planning to watch as Trump is sworn in as the nation's 45th president.

On Thursday morning, the bus passed Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains during sunrise.

Jeanna Schealf
It was a marvel — gold, cotton-candy pink, deep purple — and Wendy Boles awoke just in time to catch it. The postal inspector from Knoxville hopes the country will have the same experience during the inauguration. 

"I'm hoping it's going to be a new day for our country," she says. "I expect to see some changes for the good."

Among those changes she's hoping for: an improved economy and the end of what she sees as corrupt favor-trading in Washington.

"You know, when you're in Washington and the 'good ol' boy' system, favors return favors," she says. "Trump's starting out fresh. He doesn't owe anybody, and pretty much he says, sometimes to a fault, what's on his mind."

Boles's biggest concern about Trump is that he won't be able to deliver on everything he's promised. But a little later, Boles discusses Trump's candor with her companion. She and Jeanna Schealf have been friends since childhood, and they frequently go on trips together.

"I think sometimes he says things and I just think, 'Oh my, I wouldn't have said that.' But that's the thing that I do love about him. In his mind, he's speaking how he feels," Schealf says.

Schealf blames the media to a large degree for negative views of Trump. She says news organizations often take Trump's remarks out of context because they want to drum up division.

But Schealf also teaches fifth grade at a Christian school in Knoxville. Her students repeat what they hear at home and in the media. She tries to impress on them that speaking your mind is important, but so is avoiding unnecessary offense.

"And that's hard. Sometimes we have to think before we speak," she says. "Maybe he'll put people around him, surround him that will help him to maybe use better choice words, you know?"

One big question about Trump's administration is how much the brash, unconventional president changes Washington — and how much it reins him in.

