Trump's China trademark victory raises concern among ethics experts

President Donald Trump sought rights to the Trump trademark for construction services in China for years. Trademarks in China operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and someone else beat Trump to the punch and got the rights instead. But this week, after years of refusal, China’s Trademark Office awarded the rights to Trump. The president’s legal win is raising hackles among ethics experts, who fear it suggests favoritism on the part of the Chinese government.

