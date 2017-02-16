President Donald Trump announced that he’s got a new pick for Labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. Recall his previous nominee, Andrew Puzder, dropped out after a good deal of backlash and potential looming scandals. Acosta is formerly of the National Labor Relations Board and the Department of Justice, and, most recently, dean of the law school at Florida International University. In other words, the exact opposite of Puzder.
Trump tries again with new Labor secretary pick
By Kim Adams • 8 hours ago