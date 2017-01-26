Tennessee's Suit Over Refugee Resettlement May Be Put On Hold If Trump Freezes Program

  Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, right, says a suit over refugee resettlement may be put on hold or withdrawn.
    Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, right, says a suit over refugee resettlement may be put on hold or withdrawn.
    Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

President Donald Trump's planned freeze on refugee resettlement could also put the brakes on a planned lawsuit against the federal government over asylum seekers.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, R-Memphis, has pushed for the lawsuit. He says state officials should have a bigger role in deciding which refugees are allowed in.

But that was before the Trump administration developed a plan to suspend the refugee program. If no refugees are coming in, Norris says attorneys are trying to decide whether the state still has a case.

"It could mean that our standing is in question, depending on how long the moratorium lasts," Norris said Thursday. "What I may do is ask for a meeting with the new attorney general, with Jeff Sessions."

Republicans in the state legislature authorized the suit. They complain they haven't been told enough about individual refugees since Tennessee decided in 2008 to essentially outsource resettlement to private charities.

Norris says the suit could still be worth pursuing, in case refugee resettlement ever restarts.

Gov. Bill Haslam has resisted the litigation. He told The Tennessean Thursday that he remains satisfied with how the refugee program is run.

Tags: 
refugee
Mark Norris

Related Content

Tennessee Lawmakers Will Still Sue Over Refugees, Despite Trump's Promise To Shut Down Resettlement

By Nov 18, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Tennessee lawmakers are moving ahead with a suit against the federal government over refugee resettlement.

Some have wondered if the case is still necessary, given President-elect Donald Trump's promise to shut the door to many asylum seekers. The suit began as a protest against President Barack Obama's decision to allow into the country 10,000 refugees from the Syrian civil war.

With Another Election In The Books, Tennessee Politicos Begin Thinking About 2018

By Nov 14, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

The 2016 election may have only been a week ago.

But some Tennessee political figures are already turning their thoughts to 2018, as the jockeying to succeed Governor Bill Haslam has begun.

Clarksville Republican Mark Green's high political ambitions have been no secret. And with his re-election to the state Senate safely in the books, he's embarked on a "listening tour" of Tennessee that should end with him announcing his intentions in January.

Despite Local Opposition, More Than 100 Syrian Refugees Have Been Resettled In Tennessee

By Sep 1, 2016
Blake Farmer / WPLN (File photo)

The state has taken in 146 Syrian refugees since last fall — about one in three of them in Middle Tennessee — despite local resistance.

They're among the 10,000 refugees that the United States has welcomed from Syria since last fall. The White House made the announcement that it had reached its goal earlier this week.

Nashville Republican Attacked By Primary Challenger As Being Too Welcoming To Refugees

By Jul 11, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN

A Nashville candidate for the state Senate is accusing his Republican opponent of rolling out the welcome mat for ISIS.

Ron McDow says in a mailer that reached voters over the weekend that state Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, favors letting "potentially dangerous" Syrian refugees move into Tennessee.

The mailer is referring to a resolution that passed the state legislature last spring. It called on the attorney general to sue the federal government in a bid to block refugees. Dickerson was the only Republican to oppose the measure.