Tennessee Trump Supporters Hope Inauguration Will Be 'Life-Changing' For The Country

  • College Republicans from UT Martin unfurl a banner before boarding a bus bound for the inauguration of Donald Trump.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN

A hearty band is making its way from Nashville to Washington, D.C.

A few dozen Tennesseans boarded a pair of charter buses in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Madison Wednesday night. They're one of the many groups headed to the National Mall for the Inauguration of Donald Trump, and their hopes for the ceremony are high.

Life-changing.

That's what Coty Vannoy is hoping the Inauguration will be. Not just for him, an agriculture education student at the University of Tennessee Martin, but for the country as a whole.

"I just hope we can all come together as Americans," he says. "I hope that we can all support a common president. I know that not everybody's a Trump supporter. Not everyone's going to support him, but I hope we can come together as Americans this week.

Vannoy wasn't a Trump supporter in the beginning either. He was a Marco Rubio man, then fell in line behind Trump after the primaries.

That's what inspired him and a group of friends to make the trek to Washington.

"You don't get the chance every day to go see the presidential inauguration. So that was kind of my thing," Vannoy says. "I told my mom and dad, 'You know, I may never get the chance again. I've got this opportunity, and I want to go. I want to go ahead and take it.'"

Several feel like the experience is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness history.

Kathryn Stillwell is a retired human resources manager who lives in Hermitage. She phone-banked for Trump during the campaign.

"I think it's really important. I really do," she says. "We had put so much time into the campaign and the issues."

Stillwell hopes the Inauguration will alter the trajectory of the country and bring about some healing after a fractious election.

WPLN is joining the bus trip to Washington. Follow along with @chassisk.

