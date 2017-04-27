Tennessee Soldier Jeremy Tomlin Dies In Army Training Accident

A funeral will be held Saturday for a young soldier from Chapel Hill, Tenn., who died in a helicopter accident. Specialist Jeremy Tomlin had served in the Army for five years.

Tomlin's Blackhawk helicopter crashed on a golf course in Maryland during a routing training exercise last week. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot and an Army captain were injured. Tomlin was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tennessee Veterans Commissioner Many Bears Grinder said in a statement that Tomlin's loss is a reminder of the dangers that service members face, even as they train for combat.

The 22-year-old crew chief was born in Murfreesboro and raised in Marshall County, where his wife is also from and his extended family still lives. In his local obituary, Tomlin's family says he loved flying and was proud to serve in the Army.