Tennessee Regulators Get Firm With TVA To Release Unfavorable Contamination Results

By 5 minutes ago
  • TVA's fossil plant in Gallatin has been the subject of litigation at both the state and federal level over environmental regulations.
    TVA's fossil plant in Gallatin has been the subject of litigation at both the state and federal level over environmental regulations.
    Brian Latimer / WPLN (File photo)

The latest skirmish about contamination near a coal-fired power plant in Gallatin involves a disagreement over raw ground water testing data.

Environmentalists have been hounding the Tennessee Valley Authority for years, accusing the massive federal utility of letting harmful contaminates seep into ground water and flow into the Cumberland River. The primary source is a towering ash pile onsite, similar to one that collapsed in Kingston eight years ago. There's a federal trial scheduled to commence next month.

At the state level, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has been accused of being too cozy with TVA. But in a letter dated Jan. 4, the agency's attorneys say the utility is being disingenuous. While the two parties are operating under a court injunction agreed to a year ago, TVA says it does not have to share ground water testing data that shows elevated levels of contaminants.

More: The letter from the Tennessee Attorney General to TVA requesting raw testing data

A statement from TVA says drinking water is safe and the utility wants to make decisions on "sound science and validated, accurate data."

"We refuse to needlessly alarm the local community," spokesman Scott Brooks wrote in an email. "While we believe that using raw data is inappropriate, we are in the process of providing it."

Tags: 
TVA

Related Content

With Congress's Inaction On Nominees, Trump Could Reshape TVA Board

By Dec 19, 2016
courtesy TVA

President-elect Donald Trump will get an immediate opportunity to reshape the panel that governs Tennessee's power utility. Congress adjourned without confirming President Obama's nominees to the TVA board, and those Democratic appointees probably won't get another chance.

TVA Plans To Keep Veering Away From Coal, Even Under Trump Administration

By Nov 16, 2016
courtesy TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority plans to stay the course on reducing its dependence on coal, even under the Trump Administration, which is expected to loosen environmental controls.

TVA Says It Won’t Haul Away Ash Piles From Closed Coal Plants

By Jun 14, 2016
TVA

While a half dozen Tennessee Valley Authority coal plants are going away, the leftover ash appears to be staying put. TVA has officially stated its preference on how to handle decades of coal waste.

Environmental Groups Hail TVA Settlement On Coal Waste Water

By Jul 27, 2016
Brian Latimer / WPLN (File photo)

The Tennessee Valley Authority has agreed to much tighter restrictions on the discharges from three coal plants. The utility settled long-standing court cases brought by environmental groups.