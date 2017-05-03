Tennessee Lawmakers Push To Topple Gun Bans, But Critics Say It's An NRA Giveaway

Hear the radio version of this story.

The Tennessee House has approved a measure that would make it easier — and possibly lucrative — for groups like the National Rifle Association to sue local governments over gun bans.

Supporters hope the proposal will have the effect of toppling some of the few remaining gun-free zones, such as transit stations.

Some local governments, especially Tennessee's largest cities, have tried to keep guns out of places like public parks and buildings, even as the state legislature has pushed to let gun owners carry in more and more places.

State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown, says shootings like last year's at the Music City Central bus terminal, show it's time for cities to acquiesce and acknowledge gun owners' rights.

"It’s simply not working to just slap a sign up and expect people to not bring guns into that facility."

Lamberth's measure, House Bill 508, says local governments would have to set up metal detectors and provide security to keep guns out. If they don't, localities could be sued by organizations like the NRA. Those organizations would get triple their attorney's fees if they win.

That payoff is what most bugs state Rep. Bill Dunn, R-Knoxville. He notes that Tennessee law typically awards successful plaintiffs triple their damages — that is, three times their economic losses. Awarding them more, he says, is a giveaway to special interests, one that local governments and their taxpayers will have to foot.

"Who will have to pay the triple attorney costs? Your constituents," he told fellow legislators.

The legislation does exempt schools and libraries. Many courthouses and public arenas would also be excluded since they already provide security.

But Dunn says the Tennessee legislature has passed so many gun laws in recent years that it's not clear any more where they're allowed and where they're not.

And, soon, using the courts to sort that out could be a lot costlier to taxpayers.