Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Urging 'Natural Meaning' Of Marital Legal Terms

By 4 hours ago
  • Tennessee gay marriage celebration
    The state bill was inspired by a closely watched custody case in Knoxville.
    Tony Gonzalez / WPLN (file)

Tennessee's governor has signed a bill that is seen as a way to chip away at gay marriage rights in the state. The legislation orders courts to use the "natural and ordinary" definitions of legal terms like husband, wife, father and mother. Governor Bill Haslam says he didn't see a problem with the bill because, he argued, it doesn't do much.

"For at least 150 years, courts including the Tennessee Supreme Court and United States Supreme Court have looked to a word’s natural and ordinary meaning when deciding cases," Haslam said in a written statement.

Haslam also notes that the bill passed with wide majorities, meaning the General Assembly could easily override him if he had chosen to veto.

LGBT groups have been lobbying for Haslam to reject the legislation, calling it the "LGBT erasure bill." Haslam says he understands their concerns. But ultimately, he says the Supreme Court decision permitting same-sex marriage will continue to be the law of the land, and courts could resolve any issues with terminology through other rules.

The ACLU of Tennessee says it won't back down on the issue. 

"LGBT Tennesseans and their families are due full recognition and equal treatment under the law, just like everybody else. ACLU-TN is ready to challenge any unconstitutional, discriminatory practices that occur as a result of this narrow-minded legislation," ACLU-TN executive director Hedy Weinburg said in a statement.

The legislation telling courts to use the natural and ordinary meaning of legal terms was inspired by a custody battle in Knoxville involving a lesbian couple. They were arguing over whether the term "father" applied to the parent who had not given birth to the child. But the judge in the case did what lawmakers would have wanted, saying his hands were tied in how to interpret the terms mother and father, leaving no parental rights to the woman who had not given birth.

Tags: 
same-sex marriage

Related Content

Vanderbilt Researchers Will Study Effects Of LGBT Policies Across U.S.

By Dec 20, 2016
Nina Cardona / WPLN

Researchers at Vanderbilt University will examine how public policies affect the health and economics of LGBT people. The school announced Tuesday that it secured a $400,000 grant for the project from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. 

Williamson County Judge Slams Supreme Court, But Throws Out Same-Sex Marriage Challenge Anyway

By Jun 17, 2016
Daniel Potter / WPLN (File photo)

A Williamson County judge says last summer's same-sex marriage ruling represents one of the worst examples of courts "ignoring their proper role" and legislating from the bench.

But he's nonetheless thrown out a long-shot attempt to overturn the Supreme Court decision.

#TNLeg Talk: Dealing With Same-Sex Marriage

By & Jan 25, 2016
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

In this conversation, hear why GOP lawmakers had no appetite for the "Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act" and why Democrats sat silent. There's also discussion of another bill that appears aimed at undermining same-sex marriage in Tennessee. Finally, a chat about the lawsuit filed by the same group that has been getting county commissions to pass resolutions in support of Tennessee's right to ignore U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

Tennessee Lawmakers Kill Plan To Attack Same-Sex Marriage

By Jan 20, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN

Tennessee lawmakers have killed a bill designed to strike at same-sex marriage.

Some legislators said they agree with the measure's intent — just not its tactics.

The Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act was described by activists as a way to reassert the state's 2006 constitutional amendment that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. But state Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ootlewah, said it was really just another attempt at nullification, the idea that states can thumb their noses at the federal government.