Tennessee Governor Proposes Free Community College For Mid-Career Adults Too

By 3 hours ago
  • Gov. Bill Haslam proposed expanding free tuition to community college to cover all Tennesseans.
    Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

Gov. Bill Haslam wants to expand his program to provide free community college to all Tennesseans.

That was the biggest revelation to come out of his annual State of the State address.

Since the fall of 2015, Tennessee has provided free community college for new high school graduates.

Money for the program, known as Tennessee Promise, has come from a variety of sources, including federal Pell grants and the state Lottery.

Now, Haslam says he wants tuition-free community college to be available to all Tennesseans, including those who finished high school years ago.

"We have to do more for adult students in Tennessee," he said. "We need to reach the working mother that went to college but didn’t complete, or the son with sons of his own who like his dad never went to college but knows that he needs to upgrade his skills."

The new program would be called Tennessee Reconnect. And like its predecessor would also be paid for with federal funds and Lottery money. Democratic Leader Craig Fitzhugh says it’s a worthy idea.

"Actually I had hoped that we would do that earlier. But I'm glad to see him doing that now."

Republican lawmakers applauded the proposal as well.

Haslam says free community college for all is the only way Tennessee will reach one of his biggest goals, which is having at least 55 percent of the state's adults with some sort of degree.

Tags: 
Tennessee Promise
Tennessee Reconnect
higher education

Related Content

Some Community Colleges See Higher Retention Rates With Tennessee Promise Students

By Oct 31, 2016

Tennessee Promise — the statewide program that allows high school graduates to go to community college for free — seems to be boosting the number of students returning for a second year, according to preliminary data. 

The state hasn't yet released official retention numbers from the first class of Tennessee Promise. But a handful of schools in Middle Tennessee are reporting higher retention rates.

Tennessee Makes An Early Push For High School Seniors To Apply For Financial Aid

By Oct 10, 2016
The Bent Tree via Flickr

In the hopes of seeing more students go to college, Tennessee education officials are pushing high school seniors to fill out federal financial aid forms earlier than ever before. 

Fisk University Embraces 150 Years Of History — But Wants To Move Past Financial Troubles

By Dec 20, 2016
Courtesy of Raymond Wade / Fisk University

Fisk University in Nashville is one of the most storied institutions in the country.

It was founded 150 years ago, just after the Civil War, to educate freed slaves. It graduated prominent black leaders of the Harlem Renaissance and Civil Rights. Its Jubilee Singers have been nominated for a Grammy.

But as it wraps up its sesquicentennial anniversary, Fisk is still grappling with a dilemma as old as the school itself: how to become financially sustainable. 

Amid Budget Surplus, Tennessee's Public Colleges Make Big Ask For New Buildings

By Nov 14, 2016
Emily Siner / WPLN

The state has a budget surplus, and government agencies have a lot of ideas of how to spend it. 

During a series of budget hearings this month, they're making their case to the governor about what should be funded next year. And for Tennessee's public higher education systems — which run 50 technical colleges, community colleges and universities — that request includes a big line item: $340 million for capital projects.