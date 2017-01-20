Tennesseans Take In The Inauguration Of President Donald Trump

This post will be updated throughout the day and captures Tennesseans in Washington and at home experiencing the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Updated 8:20 a.m.

The Tennessee contingent that took buses to Washington has now dispersed, says WPLN's Chas Sisk.

WPLN's Chas Sisk reports from the Capitol Mall

I'm just hanging out here now to see what happens. Likely nothing much. Everyone seems to be behaving. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/r05QBjhoTn — Chas Sisk (@chassisk) January 20, 2017

Reported earlier

Middle Tennesseans have joined the masses flooding into Washington D.C. this morning to see the inauguration of Donald Trump. They include Larry Sims, who runs an auction business in Murfreesboro. He tells WPLN's Chas Sisk that President-elect Trump inspired him to get involved in party politics for the first time, running to be a delegate at the Republican National Convention.

"The more he spoke and the more he did and the more he got into it, the more I got excited about what he was trying to accomplish," Sims says.

This is also the first inauguration he's attended. Sims says he's impressed with how many women are also rooting for Trump in Washington. But his wife, Lisa, says she still has some reservations. She's an artist and a Republican, though she didn't want to vote for Trump.

"I think Trump probably in some ways represents some of the values I'd like to see continue," she says. "But in others, you know, you're alarmed, because you're not sure how consistent he's going to be."

Lisa Sims says she hopes President-elect Trump will show more consistency in his inaugural address today.