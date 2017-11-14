 Tennesseans Recruited For Study On Chronic Pain And Opioid Use | Nashville Public Radio

Tennesseans Recruited For Study On Chronic Pain And Opioid Use

By 1 hour ago
  • A physician at Fort Bliss works with a pain patient. Many organizations, including the military, have been trying to reduce the use of opioids to treat chronic pain.
    Jennifer Clampet / Army Medicine via Flickr

Researchers are turning to Tennessee to find a middle ground on the use of opioids for treating chronic pain. A new study is recruiting 1,000 patients in Tennessee and North Carolina who are taking opioids for chronic pain — a move that comes at a time of conflicting opinions about whether addictive narcotics should even be used to treat long-term pain, unless it's cancer-related.

The researchers from Vanderbilt, Duke and the University of North Carolina will split the pain patients into two groups. Both will continue to take opioids. But one set will have extensive talks with their doctor about addiction and dosage to make joint decision. The other patients will add group therapy to their medication in an effort to help manage of their pain through positive thoughts and behaviors.

Researchers say they're trying to "fill an important gap" in the understanding about long-term use of opioids for chronic pain.

The $9 million study is funded by two established nonprofits — RTI International and the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.

Tags: 
painkillers
health care

