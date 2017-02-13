Tennesseans More Divided On Immigration, Border Wall And Travel Ban

By 43 minutes ago
  • Tennessee travel ban poll
    This iCitizen graphic shows that Tennesseans are divided over the idea of a travel ban for refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations.
    iCitizen

A new poll of Tennesseans finds that they are almost evenly divided on several questions about immigration, refugees, and President Donald Trump’s attempt to create a travel ban from seven majority-Muslim nations.

The polarized findings from Nashville-based iCitizen gauge feelings since the election — and show a deeper divide than what other researchers found months ago.

For example, there’s practically a 50-50 split on whether to build a wall at the Mexican border (50% in favor, 49% opposed) and on the president’s refugee and seven-nation travel ban (50% support, 49% opposed). On these two subjects, there aren’t many people waffling — it’s either strong support or fierce opposition from 93 percent of respondents.

“Tennesseans have a clear split down the middle when it comes to issues of immigration, refugees, and values. Differences in age, gender, and partisan identification amplify this divide,” iCitizen concluded, adding that, “ ‘independents’ tip the scale in opposition to Trump’s executive actions.”

The poll also turned up this conflict: While a majority (59%) said refugees should be allowed in, half of people (52%) said they’re concerned that refugees pose a security risk.

There was just one question with a really clear message. Tennesseans overwhelmingly said they believe that race relations are getting worse.

This poll specifically included Tennessee adults who represent the state’s demographics in age, gender, race and political party affiliation. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 4.42 percentage points.

These graphics from iCitizen represent the firm's polling results on questions of immigration, refugees and border control.
Credit iCitizen

Tags: 
immigration
refugee

Related Content

Nine Days After Being Caught Up In Travel Ban, Kurdish Interpreter And Family Arrive In Nashville

By Feb 5, 2017
Chas Sisk / WPLN

An interpreter from northern Iraq and his family have arrived in Nashville, nine days after their journey to the United States was interrupted.

They were among the hundreds of immigrants caught up in President Trump's partial travel ban.

Heated Pro-Refugee Rally In Murfreesboro Exposes Divided Community

By Feb 2, 2017
Blake Farmer / WPLN

As Harley Davidsons roared in the distance, Pat Dunn of Murfreesboro held back tears of joy.

"Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord," she repeated. "We have a president, and people need to get behind him and unify this country and not go ahead and do what they're doing."

Beyond The Rallies, Where Do Tennesseans Stand On Immigration, Refugees And Border Control?

By Feb 3, 2017
refugees Tennessee
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Rallies in support of immigrants and refugees have been frequent lately. Yet across Tennessee, a large share of residents — perhaps less demonstrative — have mixed feelings.

Nashville Isn’t A ‘Sanctuary City.’ So What Does That Mean?

By Feb 2, 2017
Nashville sanctuary city
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Editor's note: This end of this story has been corrected to explain that country-of-origin information is collected by Metro police at the time of arrest, but is not gathered into reports.   

One of President Donald Trump’s executive orders threatens to withdraw federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities” — places that are explicitly welcoming to immigrants and refugees, and where officials often refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Nashville isn’t a sanctuary city. But leaders have adopted several immigrant-assistance policies, and they're hearing mounting pressure from activists to move in that direction.