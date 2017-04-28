Tech giants elbow in on Amazon’s cloud computing profits

There was a common theme in some of the big tech earnings announcements this week: the cloud. Most of Amazon’s more than $700 million first-quarter profit came not from shipping books and electronics all over the globe, but from its Amazon Web Services business. Amazon was a pioneer in letting companies rent computer processing and data storage on its huge collections of internet-connected servers, but this week, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google also reported growth in their cloud businesses.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.