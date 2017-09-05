Take A Sneak Peek Inside The Tennessee General Assembly's New Offices

After more than four decades, the Tennessee General Assembly will leave its longtime home of Legislative Plaza this fall and move into the nearby Cordell Hull Building.

The 11-story office block next to the Tennessee State Capitol had been slated for demolition, but preservationists convinced the state to instead turn it over to lawmakers. Renovations have taken two years to plan and complete.

Cordell Hull will feature seven committee rooms — two more than Legislative Plaza — and a green roof. Staff offices that had scattered across three buildings will be consolidated into one.

"It's a much better building," says architect David Plummer of the firm Centric. "There will be more space, it'll be less crowded, less cramped. More space for the public, more space for the legislators."

The building is scheduled to open to the public Nov. 1.