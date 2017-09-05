Take A Sneak Peek Inside The Tennessee General Assembly's New Offices

  • A danger sign lies up against a corridor as crews finish up reconstruction of the Cordell Hull Building.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • A public area on the top floor offers a view of the Tennessee State Capitol and the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • A conference room inside the office of the Senate Speaker.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • Many preservationists were concerned about the fate of the Cordell Hull Building's marble finishes, like these from a now defunct quarry in Tennessee.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • Even many of the bathrooms in the Cordell Hull Building feature historic marble finishes.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • A typical office suite includes space for a receptionist, a legislator and an intern.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • Architect David Plummer guides reporters on a tour of the tunnel that connects Cordell Hull to the State Capitol.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • The tunnel stretches 400 feet. The arched ceilings support the weight of Capitol Hill, which sits above it.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • An elevator bank will connect the tunnel to the State Capitol. Engineers say the elevators will be twice as fast as the current lifts.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • A view up the elevator shaft. The tunnel connecting Cordell Hull to the Capitol is five stories lower than the tunnel that connects the Capitol to Legislative Plaza.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • A grand staircase will connect the first three floors of the building. Architect David Plummer says this will make navigating the building intuitive.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN
  • Cordell Hull will have seven committee rooms — two more than Legislative Plaza. Each will have more seating.
    Chas Sisk / WPLN

After more than four decades, the Tennessee General Assembly will leave its longtime home of Legislative Plaza this fall and move into the nearby Cordell Hull Building.

The 11-story office block next to the Tennessee State Capitol had been slated for demolition, but preservationists convinced the state to instead turn it over to lawmakers. Renovations have taken two years to plan and complete.

Cordell Hull will feature seven committee rooms — two more than Legislative Plaza — and a green roof. Staff offices that had scattered across three buildings will be consolidated into one.

"It's a much better building," says architect David Plummer of the firm Centric. "There will be more space, it'll be less crowded, less cramped. More space for the public, more space for the legislators."

The building is scheduled to open to the public Nov. 1.

Cordell Hull Building

