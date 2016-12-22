State’s Top Arts Award Recognizes Belcourt As National Leader Among Arthouse Theaters

The Belcourt Theatre has received the state’s highest honor in the arts.

Nashville’s only arthouse movie theater, which underwent a massive remodeling this year, is one of nine recipients from across Tennessee to be presented with a 2017 Governor’s Arts Award.

In presenting the award, the Tennessee Arts Commission writes: "With its revamped space and historical roots, the Belcourt continues to be recognized as one of Nashville’s most vibrant arts organizations and as a leader among the country’s art houses.

In a statement, Belcourt’s Executive Director Stephanie Silverman said, “The breadth and depth of Tennessee’s arts and culture is impressive, and the Belcourt is so proud to be part of that.”

This year's other award winners are: