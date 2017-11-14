 State Audit Reveals Serious Staffing Concerns In Tennessee's Largest Private Prison | Nashville Public Radio

State Audit Reveals Serious Staffing Concerns In Tennessee's Largest Private Prison

By 58 minutes ago
  • An audit by a state agency declared "Trousdale Turner Correctional Center management’s continued noncompliance with contract requirements and department policies challenges the department’s ability to effectively monitor the private prison."
    An audit by a state agency declared "Trousdale Turner Correctional Center management’s continued noncompliance with contract requirements and department policies challenges the department’s ability to effectively monitor the private prison."
    CCA

 

A state audit of the Department of Correction released on Tuesday highlights a number of issues plaguing prisons in Tennessee. The biggest issue is a shortage of correctional officers, which could put inmates and other prison staff at risk.

The CoreCivic-managed Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, northeast of Nashville, and Whiteville Correctional Facility, near Memphis, operated with fewer than approved correctional officers and did not follow staffing guidelines required by the state.

At Trousdale, which is the state’s largest prison, the audit found critical posts were even left unstaffed on multiple occasions.

State policy sets a number of critical posts within prisons that must be staffed “regardless of institutional circumstances” — and that posts left unattended could jeopardize the security or safety of the facility, staff, offenders, or community. The contract requires any changes to these numbers to be approved by the state.

At a media tour of Trousdale last week, Warden Russell Washburn attributed much of the problem with finding employees to a lack of housing in Hartsville, the town where Trousdale is located. He says potential workers often lose interest in the job when they begin looking for rental properties.

In a statement to WPLN, a company spokesperson said the institution has publicly acknowledged this problem in the past and is “making progress.” That includes increasing starting pay to $16 an hour and offering sign-on and relocation bonuses.

At one point last year, Trousdale was forced to stop accepting new inmates just 4 months after opening. The Associated Press reported that guards were not in control of the housing units, were not counting inmates correctly and were even placing some in solitary confinement for no documented reason.

A spokesperson for CoreCivic said the Department of Correction has conducted a follow-up audit at Trousdale, and though the results have not yet been released, she said they “are encouraged by the initial feedback and look forward to its release.”

Tags: 
Department of Correction
CoreCivic
prison

Related Content

Even After Rebranding, Nashville-Based CCA Says Corrections Will Remain Core To Its Business

By Nov 3, 2016

Corrections Corporation of America is rebranding, but officials say they're not abandoning the company's core business.

Despite heightened criticism of for-profit prison operators, leaders of the Nashville-based firm say they're as enthusiastic as ever.

Amid Outbreak, Prisoners Sue Over Lack Of Hepatitis C Treatment

By Jul 25, 2016
TDOCf

Two prisoners have filed a class action lawsuit against the state, accusing the Tennessee Department of Correction of systematically denying treatment for hepatitis C.

Hickman County Prison 'Disturbance' Escalated From Verbal Confrontation

By Apr 10, 2017
tn.gov

Authorities say the violence that occurred over the weekend at the Hickman County state prison was “unprovoked.” The incident involved 16 inmates, along with three security officers who were life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.  