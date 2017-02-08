State Audit Finds Jeremy Durham Potentially Committed 'Hundreds' Of Campaign Finance Violations

By 51 minutes ago
  • Ousted lawmaker Jeremy Durham
    Ousted lawmaker Jeremy Durham
    Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

Home landscaping, designer suits and $30,000-dollar loans to friends are some of the things ousted state lawmaker Jeremy Durham paid for with campaign funds. That’s according to the findings of a nine-month audit by the state Registry of Election Finance, released this week. 

Tennessee law bars personal use of campaign money. But in a lengthy report, registry officials cite what they call “hundreds” of such violations.  

Those include using campaign funds to reimburse expenses already covered by the state government, not reporting thousands of dollars in contributions and investing $100,000 of election finances in the pharmaceutical company of a prominent Republican donor.

Durham’s attorney has a “laundry list” of objections to the findings. Peter Strianse also says he thought the report was a draft that would not yet be distributed widely.

"I understand if that’s they’re procedure and those are the steps we have to go through," says the lawyer. "But why in the world would you make public a report that you know is going to be subject to significant challenge?"

But a Registry official says the office followed standard protocol.  

Durham’s attorney has until May to respond to the findings, before a hearing slated for June.

The Franklin Republican was expelled from the legislature last year following nearly two dozen anonymous claims of sexual harassment.

A federal investigation into potential campaign finance violations is ongoing. 

Related Content

In Explicit Report, Investigators Find Rep. Jeremy Durham Harassed 22 Women Around The Legislature

By Jul 13, 2016
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

Investigators have found that state Rep. Jeremy Durham repeatedly made sexual advances toward staffers and lobbyists and carried out an affair in his office with a young political volunteer.

But state lawmakers are not recommending expelling him from the legislature, because they say only voters can keep him out permanently.

Democrat Calls For Stripping Jeremy Durham Of $300-A-Month Pension

By Jul 20, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN (File photo)

A Democratic lawmaker is calling for action to deny state Rep. Jeremy Durham a state pension, noting he would receive more than $300 a month for life if he remains in office until November.

6 Moments From The Tennessee Legislature's Dramatic Debate To Expel Rep. Durham

By & Sep 13, 2016
Chas Sisk / WPLN

The 90-minute debate in the Tennessee legislature to expel Rep. Jeremy Durham, R-Franklin, will be referenced for decades to come. Here are six moments that stuck out, including an opening statement from Durham — himself — who was not expected to even be present for the expulsion vote.

Instead, he spoke and took questions, clasping a folder that he claims would expose his accusers.

Durham Expulsion Doesn't End Debate Over Sexual Harassment At The Tennessee Capitol

By Sep 14, 2016
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

State Rep. Brenda Gilmore has been in the state legislature for nearly a decade.

She says it's not enough to have rules at the Capitol against sexually harassing women. Legislative leaders have to show people's complaints about harassment will be taken seriously.

"They need to feel assured that when they bring these types of allegations to the attention of leadership, that something is going to be done immediately."

Gilmore, D-Nashville, doesn't think Republican leaders pass that test.