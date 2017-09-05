The Source Code: people, unfiltered

As a producer, I cut a lot of tape. It’s my job to take a 10-, 20- or 40-minute interview and decide which two minutes the world will hear. And that can be hard, because there are lots of things in the 40-minute version of the interview that are dramatic, funny or just simply wise.

Over the past few months, Molly Wood, the new host of Marketplace Tech, has talked to a ton of interesting people: science fiction author William Gibson, who spends his time imagining different ways the world might evolve; Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai, whose agency helps determine how citizens and companies connect to each other and the rest of the world; Harvey Mudd College President and computer scientist Maria Klawe, who is increasing diversity in the tech sector, both in the workplace and in the classroom.

They all have lots of things to say, and we thought you might want to hear all of them. So we are creating a web feature called The Source Code, where you can listen to these interviews, edited for sound quality, in their entirety. Internally, we were calling this the nerd cut, but we think that it's really more than that. It's a place where you can listen to people, unfiltered, which is somewhat rare in this age.

And having a place where all of that information can live is one of the very best things about the internet.

Listen to our first Source Code interview with Federal Communications Chair Ajit Pai here.