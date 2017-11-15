The Source Code: Ellen Pao

In 2012, venture capitalist Ellen Pao sued well-known firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers for gender discrimination. She lost. But the fallout inspired women in the tech industry to come forward with their own stories. Pao and Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke about the pervasive sexual harassment problem in venture capital, how that seeps into the very companies those firms fund and why it's going to take more than a few leaders stepping down to solve the problem.

Listen to the whole unedited conversation here.