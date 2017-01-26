Sound Opinions Show

SOUND OPINIONS WEEKLY RUNDOWN, 01/27/2017, SO_0012717





****CONTENT ADVISORY: During the YOUR SOUND OPINIONS segment, the song “Kick My Ass” from Vic Chesnutt is mentioned and played. The phrase ‘kick my ass’ is NOT bleeped and is heard at 55:59 and 56:05 into the show****





ANNOUNCER COPY: Coming up…much of modern music’s sound can be traced back to a common, and perhaps unlikely, influence -- Krautrock. Jim and Greg delve into this genre of German art-rock, looking at signature bands like Kraftwerk, Can, Neu! (noy), Faust and more. They’ll also talk about the genre’s influence on early hip-hop.





Jim and Greg discuss the state of net neutrality in 2017 and what the new Trump Administration could mean for musicians and music fans.





Greg and Jim discuss the history of Krautrock from its creation in the 1970s to major bands like Kraftwerk, Can and Faust. They’ll also explain what made the Krautrock sound so unique and influential.

Recently Maggie Roche of the 1970s folk trio The Roches died at age 65. Greg pays tribute to her with a Roches song that she wrote called “The Married Men.” He explains how her feminist storytelling in music was so special.

At the end of the show we hear comments from listeners.

