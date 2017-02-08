Seven Big Ideas From Metro Schools To Keep An Eye On

Hear the radio version of this story.

First-year superintendent Shawn Joseph's transition team has laid out 100 ideas to make Metro Schools better, and some of them would be major undertakings. Many of the suggestions are not yet fully fleshed out.

One of the biggies is looking into whether fifth grade could be moved off of middle school campuses and join elementary schools. This is a more substantive proposal than it might sound.

More: The Big Surprise For Nashville's New Superintendent: The State Of Middle Schools

Metro Schools has a huge problem with families attending their zoned elementary school and then either moving to private academies or out of the county. The thought from this 47-member transition team is that moving fifth grade could ease some of the attrition. Surrounding districts, like high-performing Williamson County, have fifth graders in their elementary schools.

Other transition goals include keeping closer tabs on teacher absences and possibly rewarding educators with perfect attendance. The team, which issued its report this week, also suggests de-emphasizing the use of standardized test data in teacher evaluations, at least as much as the state will allow.

Seven Excerpts From The Transition Team Report

Here are seven highlights to watch (download the full report here). Shawn Joseph has not committed to these, and of course, some of them would cost considerable money.