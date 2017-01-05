Retired Nashville Zoo Elephants Die Days Apart At Hohenwald Sanctuary

Two African elephants who recently retired from the Nashville Zoo have died within days of each other at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald.

According to the facility, 46-year-old Rosie had a progressive foot infection that didn't get better, even after surgery. She fell and was unable to get up last week. She was euthanized on New Years Eve and other elephants were given a chance to visit her body.

36-year-old Hadari had been healthy and well but was found dead Monday morning. Veterinarians believe he died from cardiac arrest. Both elephants moved to the private 2,700-acre sanctuary in late 2015 as the Nashville Zoo builds a new African exhibit.

"The Sanctuary's staff is devastated by the loss of these two magnificent elephants, both of whom have shown incredible social, psychological, and physical growth in the past year at The Sanctuary," Elephant Sanctuary CEO Janice Zeitlin said in a statement.