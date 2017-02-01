Republicans In The Tennessee House Present An Alternative To Gas Tax Hike

Hear the radio version of this story.

The road before Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal just got significantly bumpier.

An East Tennessee lawmaker has put together an alternative to Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to pay for road construction by raising the gas tax, and it's drawing support from some of the most important Republicans in the state House of Representatives.

Greeneville Republican David Hawk says he hatched his idea — fittingly — while on the road.

"I drive four hours to Nashville, and I drive four hours back home every week, and I have a lot of time on my hands to think."

He came up with a proposal pay for roads by diverting a quarter of one percent of the state's sales tax into the state highway fund and to local governments. That would raise $291 million a year, about $53 million less than Gov. Haslam's proposal to increase the gas tax by 7 cents a gallon would raise.

Haslam also proposes balancing the gas tax hike by cutting in the sales tax on groceries, eliminating taxes on investment income and cutting a tax on manufacturers. And, the governor has proposed giving cities and counties the option of raising their sales taxes to fund mass transit.

Hawk says the two plans are not at odds. State lawmakers could vote both for a gas tax increase and for putting sales tax money into roads. But this alternative proposal could still be seen as a distraction for Haslam's centerpiece legislation.

Hawk presented it with majority leader Glen Casada, the second-ranking Republican in the state House of Representatives, at his side. So was the head of the subcommittee that will hear all the transportation plans first.

The proposal did draw some immediate criticism from another senior Republican, Senate speaker Randy McNally. He says the state shouldn't deviate from its long-standing practice of funding road construction through gas taxes.

"Put simply: our formula for fiscal stability is proven, established and envied. Our system has earned us a Triple-A bond rating from all three ratings agencies. Any move away from the formula and the use of dedicated funding opens the door to debt and puts our fiscal stability at risk."

But even more alternatives are also in the works. The right-leaning Americans for Prosperity says it will release a plan this week.

A spokeswoman for Haslam says the governor is willing to discuss alternatives with lawmakers but believes the state should stick to paying for roads with gas taxes.

"The governor fundamentally believes that our roads should continue to be paid for by their broad mix of in-state and out-of-state users, not subsidized with tax dollars paid by Tennesseans for Tennesseans," says Jennifer Donnals. "In addition, the tax cuts in the governor’s plan are critical for us to remain competitive in today’s economic environment. We are a fiscally conservative state, and how we have funded government and our roads has served the state well."