Rep. Jim Cooper Wants Senate To Start Over With Health Care Bill

Nashville's Democratic Congressman berated the health care bill that passed in the U.S. House Thursday. Jim Cooper called the bill "a box of old Republican bandaids" at a press conference at the Nashville Library Friday morning. He accused his conservative colleagues of fast-tracking a plan that's destructive to those with pre-existing conditions.

However, he's pinning his hopes on one of Tennessee's Republican senators: Lamar Alexander is chairman of the Senate Health Committee, a powerful position in a debate over insurance.

Cooper said a comprehensive replacement bill will take time to draft and should be bipartisan.

"That's the sort of effort Sen. Alexander is promising us right now in the Senate. Because in the Senate, they can only afford to lose one or two Republican votes. Otherwise, the vote fails," he said. "So they'd better be reaching out to both parties in a fair and sensible and compassionate way."

Cooper called Obamacare's flaws, like insurance carriers dropping out of the marketplace, "fixable problems," but he gave few specifics on how he'd like to see those problems fixed.

Alexander, for his part, said in a statement yesterday that the Senate will "take the time to get it right." He says one of his goals is to make sure people with pre-existing conditions have access to insurance. “We’re writing a Senate bill and not passing the House bill,” Alexander told POLITICO. “We’ll take whatever good ideas we find there that meet our goals.”