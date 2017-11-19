 Remembering How Mel Tillis Overcame Stuttering To Be A Country Music Star | Nashville Public Radio

Remembering How Mel Tillis Overcame Stuttering To Be A Country Music Star

By 1 hour ago
  • At first, Mel Tillis would only sing on stage because he stuttered when he talked. Then Minnie Pearl convinced him to speak up.
    At first, Mel Tillis would only sing on stage because he stuttered when he talked. Then Minnie Pearl convinced him to speak up.
    courtesy Country Music Hall of Fame

One of Nashville's most prolific hit-makers died Sunday. Mel Tillis spent the last year dealing with intestinal issues, according to his publicist. He died at a hospital in Ocala, Florida, at age 85.

Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Famer, wrote more songs than he could count. Hundreds were recorded, many of them Top 10 country hits. He, himself, is remembered as a smooth singer and a natural entertainer, but that required overcoming a disability that generally discourages people from a career on the stage.

Tillis had a speech impediment that dated back to his childhood.

"I stuttered so bad, and I couldn't hardly talk at all in those days, but I could sing," he told an interviewer from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2012. "Your singing and your creative ability comes from one side of your brain and your speech from another side."

"If they laugh at you, give them something to laugh about."

Tillis learned to deal with his stutter in rural Florida, where he grew up. He said his dad and brother stuttered too. So he didn't realize he had a problem until his first day of school.

"I came home that afternoon and said, 'Mom, do I stutter?' And she said, 'Yes you do, son.' And I said, 'Momma, they laughed at me in school.' And she said, 'Well if they laugh at you, give them something to laugh about.' And I went back to school the next day, and that was my first day in show biz," he said.

Tillis learned to lean in to the teasing. He'd do skits about a stuttering auctioneer on the "Glen Campbell Good Time Hour," or a little standup routine for a "Statler Brothers" special.

"She said, 'How come you stutter and you can sing and you stutter?' " Tillis said to laughter. "I said, 'Honey, I don't, I, I, I don't have the time to explain all that to you…' "

But show biz was still hard on Tillis. Given today's sensitivities, some of his early TV appearances feel downright cruel. Dean Martin called Tillis "one of my best friends" while introducing him at an award show, but still made fun of his stutter.

It took some prodding from a country music icon before Tillis got comfortable making fun of himself. Minnie Pearl had a heart-to-heart with Tillis when he was playing in her band.

In a 2012 tribute to Pearl, singer and songwriter Pam Tillis said her dad refused to introduce his own songs on stage or even thank the crowd afterward.

"He was very embarrassed by his speech impediment," his daughter said. "And [Minnie] sat him down. And the way he relayed it to me, she sat him down and said, 'Melvin, you're going to have to talk to the people. You just can't go out there and sing. That's not going to get it.' "

Mel Tillis took the advice. And his career took off.

Tillis's road to fame was indirect. He was a cook in the Air Force, picked strawberries, drove a truck and worked for the railroad. That allowed him a free a ticket to Nashville where he tried his hand at songwriting. He would eventually release nearly three-dozen top tens, like "Coca-Cola Cowboy."

He also wrote a chart-topper about a disabled Vietnam veteran praying that his girlfriend wouldn't leave. "Ruby" became an even bigger hit for Kenny Rogers. Tillis penned songs for George Straight, Brenda Lee and Tom Jones.

Tillis had his first number one single in 1972, "I Ain't Never."

In 1976, Tillis was named as the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year.

"It's an awfully long way from Pahokee, Florida, to up here on this stage at the Grand Ole Opry, and I'd like to thank all of you for helping the old stuttering boy drive the bus," he said.

Mel Tillis toured into his 80s and even had his own theater where he performed in Branson, Missouri. In recent years, a fan told him she'd come to hear him stutter and he hadn't stammered a bit. He told her he'd spent most of his life trying to quit.

Tags: 
country music
Mel Tillis
obituary

Related Content

Music City Stands With Las Vegas Victims — And Plays Country Music In Their Honor

By Oct 3, 2017
Julieta Martinelli / WPLN

 


The deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas hit close to home for many Nashvillians. They responded last night with words of encouragement — and country music.  

Tragedy Has Followed The Hard-Touring Jason Aldean

By Oct 2, 2017
courtesy JasonAldean.com

Jason Aldean is one of the most successful artists in country music at the moment, with 15 million albums sold, but his tours have dealt with more death than most. Rolling Stone says Aldean has been “seemingly snakebit” while on the road.

With Few Words And Mostly Footwork, Tennessee Buck Dance Master Passes Style To An Apprentice

By Jul 7, 2017
Thomas Maupin buck dance
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

A Tennessee master of a waning dance style has earned national recognition.

Thomas Maupin is a scrawny 78-year-old buck dancer from Eagleville. His elbows, hips and knees jangle like a country puppet while his black shoes clack out intricate rhythms across wooden dance floors. After years of local notoriety, he's been named as a National Heritage Fellow.

Will CMA Fest Follow 'Genre Blending' Of Country Music Award Shows?

By Jun 9, 2017
courtesy CMA

One of the biggest pop acts in the world joined a country duo for a performance on Lower Broadway during this week’s CMT Awards. The result didn’t sound much like what usually comes out of Nashville’s honky tonks.