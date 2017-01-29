Refugee Restrictions Hit Home In Nashville's 'Little Kurdistan'

  • Nashville Kurds protest in 2014 for the U.S. military to do more to avoid an ISIS-led massacre near the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.
    Emily Siner / WPLN (File photo)

Stories are beginning to emerge of Iraqis bound for Nashville who are held up by President Trump's executive order restricting travel from some Muslim-majority nations. Nashville has one of the largest Kurdish populations in the U.S.

According to the Agence France Presse, a family of five was stopped from boarding an EgyptAir plane in Cairo and was forced to fly back to Erbil, which is in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. 51-year-old Fuad Sharef told the AFP he was headed to Nashville under a special immigrant visa. The pharmaceutical industry manager said he had done work for the United States aid organization.

"I had sold my house, my car, my furniture. I resigned from work and so did my wife. I took my children out of school," he said. "For a decision like this to come out and be implemented immediately, and against whom? Against a valid visa holder. I put my life at risk, working with the Americans at a time that it could have gotten you killed."

Leaders in Nashville's Kurdish community say there are a number of green card holders now stuck in Iraq. They plan to join a protest scheduled for Sunday afternoon outside the officers of Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker on West End Ave.

Fort Campbell Connection

Some of the first Iraqis held up by President Trump's executive order had a Middle Tennessee connection. One of them had been a translator for the 101st Airborne in Iraq.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was traveling with his wife and three children, said he was "directly targeted twice for his association with the U.S. Armed Forces," according to the Independent. 

According to legal documents, 53-year-old Darweesh began working as an interpreter for the 101st Airborne in Baghdad and Mosul shortly after the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He was released from Kennedy Airport after 19 hours. He told The Times he was thankful for the people who helped him: "This is the humanity, this is the soul of America,” he said. “This is what pushed me to move, leave my country and come here.”

Tennessee Senate Approves Lawsuit To Block Refugee Resettlement As An 'Unfunded Mandate'

By Feb 22, 2016
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

Tennessee senators are calling on the state's attorney general to sue the federal government over refugee resettlement.

The state Senate voted overwhelmingly Monday to ask Tennessee's top lawyer to file a lawsuit challenging the refugee program as an "unfunded mandate."

Supporters of the lawsuit include state Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville. He says many Tennesseans would like to help refugees from war-torn countries like Syria, but lawmakers have to consider safety.

How One Kurdish-American Woman Confronts Hateful Comments About Her Religion

By Aug 4, 2015
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

After an elected official in Tennessee posted an anti-Muslim joke on Facebook a couple of years ago, Kasar Abdulla, a leader in Nashville's Kurdish community, helped organize a response: a public forum, open to anyone who wanted to meet a Muslim. She talked to WPLN's Emily Siner about responding to hurtful, and sometimes hateful, comments.

Kurdish Forces Request More U.S. Support In Fight Against ISIS

By editor Nov 5, 2015

Copyright 2015 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Happy New Year Means Happy Birthday For Hundreds Of Nashville Refugees

By Jan 2, 2015
Blake Farmer / WPLN (File photo)

The happy new year was also a happy birthday for hundreds of refugees who now call Nashville home. Many asylum seekers are assigned January 1st when they can’t prove their date of birth.

Hussien Mohamud had more friends than he could possibly handle celebrating birthdays this week. “On my Facebook, 1,056 friends of mine get their birthday on that particular day, so it’s ridiculous,” he says.