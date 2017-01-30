Protesters Pack State Capitol But Go Unrecognized By Governor

By 10 seconds ago
  • Tennessee protesters
    Demonstrators Lauren Macleod, left, Raquel Pankowsky, center, and Buick Audra, right, were among hundreds who crowded into the Capitol to chant during Gov. Bill Haslam's speech.
    Stephen Jerkins

Gov. Bill Haslam’s pitch for free community college for all Tennessee adults received a standing ovation during his State of the State address on Monday. But the governor was also met by hundreds of protesters, whose chants often seeped into the chamber as he spoke.

Their mantra was “We are watching you,” delivered in a slow, hushed chant — like a group whispering en masse — holding signs with intense eyes. The vow of demonstrators was to keep tabs on state lawmakers on a range of hot-button subjects, such as abortion, guns and religious freedom.

And for many, like Mandy Haynes, of Nashville, the presidential election has set off a first-time jolt of political activism. She carried two signs: “Equality hurts no one,” and the other most visible in the chamber, “NO BAN NO WALL.”

“I was really naïve,” Haynes said. “I’m not anymore, and I am watching. I’m paying attention and learning a lot, and we do have a voice.”

Much of the demonstration keyed off of moves made by President Donald Trump and federal policies. But some, like William Moore, 44, of South Nashville, also oppose state measures.

“They can’t keep passing hate-filled regulations under the auspices of faith and belief,” he said. “We won’t stand for it.”

Moore, who described himself as a recovering addict, specifically spoke of a Senate bill that he worries will meddle with regulations for counselors.

"NO BAN NO WALL" was among the most common messages held by demonstrators during the State of the State address.
Credit Stephen Jerkins

Demonstrators also sang songs and occasionally cheered for some lawmakers as they entered for Haslam’s speech. But another message was clear when the elected officials departed, as the chant turned to a raucous, “You work for us!”

The governor did not touch on the subjects that were fueling demonstrators — like the president’s refugee ban.

Later, Democratic lawmakers called the turnout “unprecedented,” and asked for ongoing participation, including in elections.

“I thought you did an excellent job getting your message out,” Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, told a group of demonstrators afterward. “We know you are watching, and we want to do what’s best for the people of our state, from the rural areas to the urban areas, to folks of all income means and folks of all status of life.”

Protesters hoist signs from the viewing gallery during Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State.
Credit Stephen Jerkins

Tags: 
Bill Haslam

Related Content

Haslam Takes A Crack At Selling Gas Tax Hike To Anti-Tax Legislature In State Of State Speech

By 1 hour ago
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

A big part of Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address was trying to convince lawmakers not to spend Tennessee's billion-dollar surplus on roads.

Instead, he presented a laundry list of ways the money could be put to better use.

Capitol Hill Conversation: Why 2017 Is The Most Unpredictable Legislative Session In Years

By & Jan 6, 2017
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN (File photo)

 After an eventful election season, the Tennessee state legislature is back.

 

The General Assembly opens its two-year session this week.

 

There aren’t a lot of new people in the hallways, but our statehouse correspondent, Chas Sisk, is here to tell us why this will be one of most unpredictable sessions in years.

Tennessee Governor Proposes Free Community College For Mid-Career Adults Too

By 1 hour ago
Stephen Jerkins / WPLN

Gov. Bill Haslam wants to expand his program to provide free community college to all Tennesseans.

That was the biggest revelation to come out of his annual State of the State address.