They represent one of the greatest inventions in agricultural history. Arriving on the scene after the digging stick and the ubiquitous hoe, somewhere around 1100, they began to be frequently referenced in English print. Originally powered by beasts of burden, and nowadays most often by tractors, they're used to prepare soil for planting crops and otherwise cultivating the soil. It's a thankless, tireless and grueling, but absolutely essential task — whether on the farm, in the garden or throughout life itself. With the hard-working and determined assistance of Adrienne Young, the Nashville Bluegrass Band, the Humdingers, Keith Little and Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, we'll be getting behind the plow.