Related Programs: 
Here and Now
Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen

In Philadelphia, A Call For More Black Male Educators

By editor 43 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
Here and Now
Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen
  • Sharif El-Mekki at a meeting of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice. (Courtesy)
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Sharif El-Mekki at a meeting of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice. (Courtesy)
  • In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education. (Pixabay)
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education. (Pixabay)
  • Dr. William M. Hayes, a founding member of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice. (Courtesy The Mighty Engine)
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Dr. William M. Hayes, a founding member of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice. (Courtesy The Mighty Engine)

Just 2 percent of the 3 million teachers in the U.S. are black males. In Philadelphia, educator Sharif El-Mekki is leading an effort to encourage more black men to pursue careers in education.

While acknowledging it is not the only solution, he says seeing more black men in teaching roles could help close the achievement gap for black boys, who on average struggle more in school, with far lower graduation rates than white boys or girls.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with El-Mekki (@selmekki), principal at Mastery Charter School – Shoemaker in West Philadelphia and a member of The Fellowship: Black Male Educators for Social Justice.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.