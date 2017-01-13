The outlook for banks under the incoming Trump administration

With a few banks reporting earnings Friday — JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America — we'll take a look at banking’s prospects. The new Trump administration and a GOP-controlled Congress have said they plan to dial back Dodd-Frank and other financial regulations. For the most part, bank stocks – and the market overall — have done well in the months since the election. Rising interest rates are a help to banks, of course. But in the long run, how will things play out if the new administration removes banking and finance regulations?

