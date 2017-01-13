Organist Cameron Carpenter Is Breaking Pipes And Stereotypes

The pipe organ dates back to ancient Greece. It has grown ever more complicated and ever more associated with Christianity.
But virtuoso organist Cameron Carpenter (@CameronOrganist) is on a mission to change the whole organ world, from its religious ties to archaic technology. Carpenter spoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young ahead of his performance with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Music From The Segment
- “The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080: Contrapunctus IX,” composed by J.S. Bach
- “Music for an Imaginary Film,” composed by Cameron Carpenter
- “Sisters of Mercy,” composed by Leonard Cohen
- “XXIV Choral Prelude ‘O Mensch bewein Dein Sünde gross,'” composed by J.S. Bach
- “At the Royal Majestic,” composed by Terry Riley
- “Pure Imagination,” composed by Anthoney Newley and Leslie Bricusse
