One Proposal To Cut Texting While Driving In Tennessee: Breathalyzer Tests For Cell Phones

By 6 seconds ago
  • Intel Free Press via Flickr

A Tennessee lawmaker says police should have the power to inspect drivers' phones at the scene of serious accidents.

Supporters call it a "Textalyzer," like a Breathalyzer for cell phones. The idea is to see whether a driver was texting before the crash — just as police can test sobriety if they think a driver has been drinking.

The device is being developed by an Israeli tech firm and has been debated by lawmakers in New York.

State Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, says it should be considered here.

"Right now, they've got the power to kind of inspect some of these things if they have reasonable suspicion of a crime, like texting while driving. But it would be better if they had the authority to do it at the scene."

A Textalyzer would work by checking a phone to see when it was last in use. Contents of messages would not be visible to law enforcement using the device.

At the very least, Harris would like to allow Textalyzers to be used to investigate accidents involving school buses. In 2014, two children were killed in a Knoxville bus crash that federal authorities say was caused by the driver's texting.

But Harris also plans to introduce legislation that would allow Textalyzers to be used on the phone of any driver involved in a crash that causes serious injury or fatality.

The technology is almost certain to raise privacy concerns. Harris says that's why he proposes limiting its use to major accidents.

But that could be just the first step. If the technology works, Harris says he could see a day when police could use Textalyzers anytime they suspect drivers have been on their phones.

"According to people we've talked to, this is the next wave," he says. "This is how you really stop distracted driving, this is the kind of technology you want to see in the hands of law enforcement."

Tags: 
transportation
110th General Assembly

Related Content

Nashville’s New Bike Plan Aims To Make Scary Roads Inviting, Even To Novice Cyclists

By Jan 11, 2017
Nashville bicyclist bike lane WalknBike
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville bicyclists — or those who have at least tried to ride in the city — overwhelmingly say that current bike lanes and traffic patterns leave them feeling unsafe. With that in mind, Metro has debuted a new approach on bike lanes and greenways that will cater to beginners, and strive to create a “low stress” bicycling network.

Nashville Calculates Its Sidewalk Shortcomings And Debuts A Plan To Address Them

By Jan 9, 2017
Nashville sidewalk WalknBike map
Tony Gonzalez / WPLN

Nashville now knows exactly how lacking its sidewalk network is, and has calculated the price to add hundreds of miles for pedestrians. Metro debuted its new master plan for sidewalks and bikeways — known as WalknBike — on Monday.

Haslam's Plan To Pay For Roads Faces A Steep Climb

By Jan 18, 2017
TN Photo Services

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam says his $278 million transportation plan will give the state the money it needs to improve roads while leaving taxpayers no worse off.

But opposition is already coming, from a conservative group with a history of sinking the governor's initiatives.

Governor Haslam Proposes 7-Cent Gas Tax Hike To Pay For Tennessee Highways

By Jan 18, 2017
TN Photo Services

Gov. Bill Haslam is outlining a plan to increase the state's gas tax by 7 cents while also cutting Tennessee's sales and businesses taxes.

He says the legislative package will give the state the funding it needs to pay for roads without taking more money from taxpayers.